Disney World 'enthusiasts' say theme park has 'lost its magic'

A majority of "self-described Disney World enthusiasts" say the Florida theme park has "lost its magic" due to skyrocketing costs, according to a recent study.

A study from gambling website time2play surveyed 1,927 "Disney World enthusiasts," and of those, 68.3% reported the price hikes make them feel like the theme park has "lost its magic." A whopping 92.6% reported that they believe the high costs for the park has made a vacation for the average family "out of reach."

A ticket for Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in 1971 was a total of $3.50, according to the study. When adjusting for inflation, that would mean tickets would be about $25.60 today. Instead, tickets for one Disney World park range from $109 to $159 per day, according to the study.

Nearly 50% of respondents reported postponing a trip due to the price hikes.

All in, Disney World veterans can expect to pay 35.7% more for their next trip compared to their last one, time2play found.

A chart posted to social media last year by a researcher at SJ Data Visualizations, a UK-based firm, shows that prices for Disney World have risen by at least 3,871% since 1971, with prices rising at a more drastic rate in the early 1980s compared to its first decade.

Families spoke out about the prices earlier this year as traveling picked back up following coronavirus lockdowns, and expressed shock at the price hikes. One dad of two estimated he would be on the hook for a $4,000 to $5,000 bill, even with one of his kids qualifying for free admission.

"I understand inflation and all of those things. I understand cost increases," Kentucky father Matt Day told the Washington Post earlier this year on the high prices. "I always had the impression that Disney was a family-vacation destination, and that impression is why I was surprised to see how expensive it truly was — and how out of reach it is for most American families."

"It’s really unprecedented," said Len Testa, president of the theme-park trip-planning site Touring Plans told the Washington Post earlier this year. "We haven’t seen this sort of anger about price hikes in — we can’t remember the last time something like this caused this much anger from Disney fans."

Disney World's communications team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the study.