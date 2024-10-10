Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Theme Parks
Published

Disney, Universal eye Friday reopening after Hurricane Milton

The hurricane moved across central Florida overnight

close
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., discusses the Hurricane Milton relief response on 'The Big Money Show.' video

Hurricane Milton's 'silver lining' is the heroic effort of first responders: Rep. Claudia Tenney

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., discusses the Hurricane Milton relief response on 'The Big Money Show.'

Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando are planning to restart operations at their Florida theme parks on Friday, now that Hurricane Milton has passed.

The hurricane roared across Central Florida, where both theme parks are located, overnight after making landfall late Wednesday evening near Siesta Key.

Ahead of the storm, both Disney World and Universal Orlando had shut down their parks and other attractions starting Wednesday afternoon, as FOX Business reported at the time. The companies kept their Florida parks closed Thursday as well. 

Storm-battered Florida girded Tuesday for a direct hit from Hurricane Milton, a monster weather system threatening catastrophic damage and forcing President Biden to postpone a major overseas trip. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Disney provided an update midday Thursday on its operational plans, saying, "We’re grateful Walt Disney World Resort weathered the storm, and we are currently assessing the impacts to our property to prepare for reopening the theme parks, Disney Springs and possibly other areas on Friday, October 11."

Disney World entrance

A sign near an entranceway to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

HIGH WINDS, FLOODING FROM HURRICANE MILTON CAUSE MASSIVE DAMAGE IN FLORIDA

Meanwhile, nearby Universal Orlando "look[s] forward to welcoming back our guests as we return to our normal operation across all of our theme parks, CityWalk and Halloween Horror Nights inclusive of Early Park Admission for Universal Orlando Hotel guests, Premier Passholders and Preferred Passholders." 

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster can be seen from many places at Universal theme park in Orlando, Florida, including from the bridge that connects Jurassic Park and Wizarding World of Harry Potter. (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster can be seen from many places at Universal theme park in Orlando, Florida, including from the bridge that connects Jurassic Park and Wizarding World of Harry Potter.  (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Both also said their hearts were with those hit by Milton.

HURRICANE MILTON RELIEF EFFORTS: THESE COMPANIES ARE HELPING AFFECTED COMMUNITIES

Many local governments have been assessing the damage that Milton inflicted on their communities overnight. The intense storm was accompanied by high winds, heavy rains and storm surge. 

In this aerial view, floodwaters inundate a neighborhood after Hurricane Milton came ashore on Thursday in Punta Gorda, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Over three million people across Florida were contending with power outages as of Thursday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.

HURRICANE MILTON LEAVES THOUSANDS OF FLORIDA GAS STATIONS WITHOUT FUEL

FOX Weather reported that at least eight people were killed by Milton. 

Breck Dumas contributed to this report.