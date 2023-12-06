Disney eyes North Carolina for new residential development, likely to have hefty price tag

Can't get enough of Disney? Fans will soon be able to buy residential homes-with a sprinkle of Disney pixie dust-in picturesque North Carolina designed by the company’s theme park designers.

Despite the company's recent financial burdens, the media conglomerate is forging ahead with planning a new residential living concept.

The 1,500-acre community known as Asteria will include 4,000 single-family and multifamily homes and be located in Pittsboro, North Carolina, which is near Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.

It will also include housing targeted for people aged 55 and older.

Homeowners in the community will be privy to a host of Disney-esque entertainment and activities options, including a clubhouse, wellness center, community garden, restaurants, sport courts and an extensive trail system.

Storyliving by Disney, the brand behind the development, said that the homes are anticipated to begin to sell by 2027.

The news of a new Storyliving community comes on the heels of Disney's announcement to build residential communities across the U.S.

The first community, called "Cotino," is currently being built in Southern California, in Rancho Mirage.

"The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving by Disney community in California and will expand Disney-branded communities to the East Coast," Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses, said in a news release. "Our team has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to develop a unique vision for this project inspired by Walt Disney's innate curiosity and North Carolina's spirit of discovery."

For interested parties, the Walt Disney Company is giving individuals a heads-up that their dream home comes with a hefty price tag.

While Disney has not shared the starting price point for Asteria in North Carolina, the company noted on its website that single-family homes in Cotino in California are expected to have a starting price "from the upper $1 million — lower $2 million."

Storyliving by Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.