Disney Cruise Line setting sail on first Asia-based ship in 2025

Disney Cruise Line has announced its first ship with a home port in Asia, and it will be setting sail for three- and four-night itineraries next year.

The Disney Adventure, currently under construction at the MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, will set sail in 2025 from Singapore's Marina Bay Cruise Centre for at least five years, as a result of a collaboration between Disney Cruise Line and the SIngapore Tourism Board.

"We're bringing the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Asia for the first time ever, and we want to give our guests the cruise relaxation and Disney fun they can only experience aboard one of our ships," Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line, said in a press release on June 26.

"When they set sail on the Disney Adventure, guests will find incredible, immersive areas that bring the worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel to life in ways like never before – and these uniquely Disney experiences will inspire families to reconnect, recharge and make unforgettable memories that they'll cherish forever."

Disney Adventure will have seven themed areas throughout the ship, including San Fransokyo Street from "Big Hero 6," a town square, Marvel Landing and a Toy Story Place, among others.

The southeast Asian cruise is meant to be the ultimate family travel experience, with "dedicated spaces and clubs for kids, tweens and teens, while adults relax and unwind with premium dining, lounge and spa experiences."

The ship is expected to have the capacity for about 6,700 guests and around 2,500 crew members. More details about the first voyage and onboard experiences will be released on the Disney Parks Blog at a later date.