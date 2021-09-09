Disney Cruise Line announces return dates for two ships

October is a good month for cruising.

After temporarily canceling all of its trips due to the pandemic, Disney Cruise Lines is preparing to restart operations. The cruise line recently announced that two of its ships will make their return voyages in the United States later this year.

Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy will both sail out of ports in Florida in October. According to the Disney Cruise Line website, Magic is scheduled to resume sailing out of Miami on October 28.

The ship will have a series of four-to-five-night itineraries.

The Disney Fantasy will sail out of Port Canaveral earlier in the month on October 9. These trips will include cruises that span seven nights (or longer) and will travel to the Bahamas and Mexico, Cruise Hive reports.

As Fox Business previously reported, Disney Cruise Line will be requiring all passengers ages 12 and over to be fully vaccinated for all cruises starting on September 13.

Guests will have to upload proof of vaccination to the Safe Passage by Inspire website at least 24 hours before the date of the voyage. Guests that do not show proof of vaccination will not be allowed to board the ship.

This rule was implemented to meet the requirements of the Bahamas regarding vaccines.

Guests under the age of 12 will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test which was taken between five days to 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the cruise. When boarding, these guests will have to take another PCR test to confirm that they are COVID free.