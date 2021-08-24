Disney Cruise Line mandates vaccines for passengers 12 and older on certain cruises

In accordance with a new order implemented by the Bahamas, Disney Cruise Line is requiring passengers ages 12 and older to be fully vaccinated for voyages to the country between Sept. 3 and Nov. 1.

According to Disney's advisory, guests must upload proof of vaccination to the Safe Passage by Inspire website no later than 24 hours before their sailing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers people to be fully vaccinated 14 days after the final dose has been administered.

Guests who choose not to provide proof of vaccination to meet the requirements of the Bahamas will not be permitted to board.

Meanwhile, those under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken between five days and 24 hours prior to the sail date by uploading their test results to the Safe Passage website. They will also be required to undergo a second PCR COVID-19 test administered by Inspire Diagnostics at the terminal prior to boarding.

Guests looking to modify or cancel their reservations for sailings departing between Sept. 3 and Nov. 1 can do so without any Disney-imposed cancellation fees by contacting (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797. Guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining additional details and next steps.

The Disney Dream is currently sailing to the Bahamas out of Port Canaveral, offering three- and four-night voyages.

Disney has canceled its Sept. 4 sailing of its Fantasy cruise ship. Guests who have paid their reservation in full will be given the choice of a cruise credit for future sailings or a full refund, while those who have not will automatically receive a refund.

Four-night cruises on the Fantasy will resume on Sept. 11. Guests booked on Fantasy voyages departing Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 will have their reservations automatically transitioned to the new four-night itineraries with the same departure dates and will be refunded the difference in cost for the voyage fare, taxes, fees, port expenses, and vacation protection plan, if applicable.

Those who choose to proceed with their original sail date will be given a $400 non-refundable onboard credit per stateroom that can be used toward onboard purchases as well as a 25% discount that can be applied to future sailings taken by Sept. 30, 2022.

"We hope to resume seven-night voyages or longer onboard the Disney Fantasy in October and look forward to sharing more information with Guests soon," the company added.

The CDC has issued a Level 3 warning recommending that travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness avoid cruise ship travel, regardless of vaccination status.

Those who decide to travel on a cruise should wear face coverings and get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after their trip. Those who are not fully vaccinated who get tested should also self-quarantine for seven days after cruise travel, while those who do not should self-quarantine for 10 days after cruise travel.