'Disney adult' says she owns $10K in themed stuffed animals and merch: 'Never have enough'

A woman has taken her love for Disney to the next level by collecting themed items worth more than $10,000.

Ronni Carter a 19-year-old content creator and self-proclaimed "Disney adult" who is obsessed with all-things Disney, said her infatuation began when she was a little girl.

"I always grew up with my family liking Disney, however, it wasn’t until I was around 10 years old [when] my love grew," Carter told FOX Business via email.

Carter said she began collecting "plushies, pins, vinyl, cups, dolls" — anything she could get her hands on.

Other collectible items featured in images shared include backpacks, Mickey Mouse-inspired headbands and more.

To find these items, Carter, a resident of London, England, said she, her mother and her sister would visit charity shops and boot fairs to see what they could find that was Disney related.

Carter said that over the years she has easily spent more than $10,000 on collectible items — and has only stepped foot in Disneyland once.

"I went to Disneyland Paris, but my dream is to go to Disneyland California," she explained while adding that her one memorable park trip was with her "whole family."

Some of her favorite collectibles include a giant Stitch character and her three sea lions from the "Finding Dory" movie.

Carter spends her free time finding the next new plush toy while also organizing them in her space to "look cute," saying, "I feel like you can never have enough."

Carter said she has anxiety, OCD and autism, and that her collection has given her joy.

"A lot of things can be hard for me, [but] when I found my love for all things Disney… I found a place I could get lost [in] and truly enjoy," she said.

She described the space as a place where one can be themselves — where "no one judges you for being you."

Carter thanked her parents for their support over the years. She said, "I grew up with incredible parents who supported and loved everything about me.

"They were always finding me merch and [helping] decorate my shelves."

As of 2018, the largest collection of Mickey Mouse memorabilia consists of 12,377 items, according to Guinness World Records. The items are owned by John Bartenstein of Worthington, Ohio.



FOX Business reached out to Carter for additional comment about how many Disney-related items she has in her possession.