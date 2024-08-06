Expand / Collapse search
'Disney adult' says she owns $10K in themed stuffed animals and merch: 'Never have enough'

Woman's large collection of Disney-themed items include backpacks, headbands, stuffed toys

A woman has taken her love for Disney to the next level by collecting themed items worth more than $10,000.

Ronni Carter a 19-year-old content creator and self-proclaimed "Disney adult" who is obsessed with all-things Disney, said her infatuation began when she was a little girl.

"I always grew up with my family liking Disney, however, it wasn’t until I was around 10 years old [when] my love grew," Carter told FOX Business via email.

Carter said she began collecting "plushies, pins, vinyl, cups, dolls" — anything she could get her hands on. 

Ronni Carter with stuffed animals

Ronni Carter (pictured here) said her obsession with Disney began at a young age, despite having only visited a theme park once.  (Ronni Carter / Fox News)

Other collectible items featured in images shared include backpacks, Mickey Mouse-inspired headbands and more.

To find these items, Carter, a resident of London, England, said she, her mother and her sister would visit charity shops and boot fairs to see what they could find that was Disney related. 

Disney-themed headbands

Carter said she has been collecting items for nine years. She and members of her family would visit charity shops and other markets to find the items.  (Ronni Carter / Fox News)

Carter said that over the years she has easily spent more than $10,000 on collectible items — and has only stepped foot in Disneyland once.

"I went to Disneyland Paris, but my dream is to go to Disneyland California," she explained while adding that her one memorable park trip was with her "whole family."

Some of her favorite collectibles include a giant Stitch character and her three sea lions from the "Finding Dory" movie. 

Disney plush toys

Over the years, Carter has collected hundreds of plush toys of Disney characters.  (Ronni Carter / Fox News)

Carter spends her free time finding the next new plush toy while also organizing them in her space to "look cute," saying, "I feel like you can never have enough."

Carter said she has anxiety, OCD and autism, and that her collection has given her joy.

"A lot of things can be hard for me, [but] when I found my love for all things Disney… I found a place I could get lost [in] and truly enjoy," she said.

Ronni Carter with backpacks and headbands from Disney

A woman shared her obsession with all things Disney — saying she's spent over $10,000 on collectible items.  (Ronni Carter / Fox News)

She described the space as a place where one can be themselves — where "no one judges you for being you."

Carter thanked her parents for their support over the years. She said, "I grew up with incredible parents who supported and loved everything about me.

"They were always finding me merch and [helping] decorate my shelves."

As of 2018, the largest collection of Mickey Mouse memorabilia consists of 12,377 items, according to Guinness World Records. The items are owned by John Bartenstein of Worthington, Ohio.

FOX Business reached out to Carter for additional comment about how many Disney-related items she has in her possession.