Denver hospitality group offers four-day work week to attract Gen Z

Sage Hotel Management COO Daniel del Olmo says the model will spark work-life balance, keep employees on payroll

Sage Hotel Management President and COO Daniel del Olmo shares why his company is offering a four-day work week to associates and the importance of work-life balance

What's one way to try to keep members of Gen Z in in the workforce

Sage Hospitality Group believes the solution is a four-day work week instead of five.

The Denver-based company is actively offering a four-day work week to attract and retain Gen Z employees.

Sage Hotel Management president and COO Daniel del Olmo joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to explain that the new business model aims to spark a better work-life balance while also keeping Gen Zers on the payroll.

daniel del olmo sage hospitality

Sage Hotel Management president and COO Daniel del Olmo joined "Fox and Friends" on August 3, 2022, to discuss a four-day work week. (Fox News / Fox News)

"We’ve always really thought that it’s important to be driven by purpose," he said. 

"And our purpose is enriching lives, one experience at a time."

Del Olmo explained that the company’s mind set applies to guests and associates.

Sage has 6,000 employed workers across the country.

Employees hired to work the shorter week will be offered the same five-day work-week salary — and have the option to mix and match the four days they work each week.

maven hotel denver colorado

The lobby of the Maven Hotel at Dairy Block in Denver, Colorado, is shown here. (Fox News / Fox News)

"You can take one day during the week and work on your home renovations — and then take two days off and take your family to the mountains here in Colorado," he said.

On top of touting a four-day work week, Sage Hospitality is also allowing employees to bring their dogs to work as well.

"Dogs are just a great compliment to our associates and our guests," he said.

the rally hotel denver colorado

The rooftop pool at The Rally Hotel at McGregor Square in Denver, Colorado. (Fox News / Fox News)

"And they actually even sometimes act as ambassadors … to really welcome guests to their new home as they’re traveling."

Del Olmo described the job’s flexibility as "hugely attractive" to all generations in search of work-life balance.

"That then translates into happy associates, then translates into happy guests," he said. "And that really delivers a meaningful experience."