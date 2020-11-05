Denny's offering new comfort food amid heightened political tensions

Denny's is addressing its customers amid a nail-biting presidential race that will shape the nation over the next four years with one simple message: "Don't have a meltdown."

The restaurant chain introduced a number of comfort foods to its menu on Thursday, as voters wait to find out the outcome of a high-stakes election held against the backdrop of a historic pandemic.

Denny's latest selection of new sandwich melts and bowls is now available in stores nationwide. The menu also offers holiday items such as the "Chicken Biscuit & Gravy Bowl" that is made to resemble a Thanksgiving meal.

The latest items can be ordered for contactless delivery through Denny's On Demand, pick up or in-store dining, depending on the location, according to the company.

Still, Americans remain uneasy because of the volatile political climate and anxious about what will happen next, including whether or not the nation will see more demonstrations following a summer of unrest.

In fact, nearly 70% of U.S. adults admitted that the presidential race is a significant source of stress in their life, up from 52% that said the same ahead of the 2016 presidential election, according to the American Psychological Association (APA).

Regardless of political affiliation, the election had become a significant source of stress for the majority of each party, according to APA.

Although polls have closed, this stress is unlikely to diminish. As of Thursday, ballots continue to be counted to see which candidate ‒ former Vice President Joe Biden or incumbent Donald Trump ‒ will notch 270 electoral votes first.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

