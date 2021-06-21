Demand for $500 (or higher) wine tastings is 'off the charts' in Napa Valley

To wine or not to wine.

As the tourism industry continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, one thing is becoming clear: people still want wine. According to a new report, expensive wine tasting sessions are being booked at a rate that some would describe as "off the charts."

Demand for wine tastings costing $500 or more is higher than it has ever been in California's Napa Valley, MSN reports. According to the news outlet, some vintners have claimed to be surprised at how fast some of their most expensive offerings are being bought up.

In some areas, these events can result in bills costing tens of thousands of dollars.

One winery owner spoke with MSN, saying that he wasn’t expecting a big rush when he introduced a new $950-per-person experience. The package includes tours of various vineyards that go into making one of the winery’s most popular cabernets. According to him, however, the demand for the experience is outpacing its availability.

Tim Martin, owner of Tusk Estates and Immortal Estate, also spoke with MSN. "June is typically not a big month for wine hospitality here, especially for high-end reds," he said. "But requests are off the charts. I have not seen traffic like this for years."

The demand is likely connecting to California revoking many of the lockdown restrictions that were put in place during the last year. Since the rules were changed right as the weather started to warm up, it’s seemingly created a perfect storm of stir-crazy wine lovers looking for something to do outside of the house.