Delta to scrap snacks and beverages from hundreds of flights, expand offerings on others starting this month

Delta Air Lines is expanding snack and drink service on thousands of flights, but for travelers on hundreds of short routes, the beverage cart is about to disappear entirely.

The changes set to take effect May 19 will mean passengers flying on Delta Main and Delta Comfort will no longer receive food or drinks on flights of 350 miles or less, which are typically trips lasting under an hour, a Delta spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

"Delta is adjusting onboard beverage service to create a more consistent experience across our network," the spokesperson said. "Customers traveling in Delta Comfort and Delta Main on flights 350 miles and above will now receive full beverage and snack service, while shorter flights will no longer offer food and beverage service."

The spokesperson emphasized that passengers flying first class will continue to receive full service no matter the flight’s distance.

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The airline said about 9% of its daily flights will lose service under the new policy.

At the same time, Delta is expanding full snack and beverage service — including alcoholic drinks and multiple snack options — to more routes. The airline said 14% of its flights will gain upgraded service, part of a broader push to standardize the passenger experience across its network of roughly 5,500 daily flights.

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The cuts will primarily affect routes that previously offered only limited "express service," such as water, coffee and a small snack selection. Some shorter flights already had no service, including routes like Atlanta to Charlotte or Nashville.

Even on flights without snacks or drinks, Delta said crews will remain focused on customer service.

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"Our crew will continue to be visible, available and focused on caring for our customers," the spokesperson said.

The move comes as airlines continue adjusting onboard offerings in response to operational efficiency and passenger expectations.