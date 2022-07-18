Delta places order for 100 Boeing 737 Max planes

Delta Air Lines placed an order to add 100 of Boeing's 737 Max 10 planes to its fleet with an option to add up to 30 more.

"The Boeing 737-10 will be an important addition to Delta's fleet as we shape a more sustainable future for air travel, with an elevated customer experience, improved fuel efficiency and best-in-class performance," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement.

The 737 Max 10 is 20% to 30% more fuel efficient than the planes they are replacing and will have 182 seats, with 20 customers in first class, 33 in Delta Comfort+ and 129 in standard economy.

Delta currently operates a fleet of more than 850 mainline aircraft, including more than 450 Boeing jets.

The order will grow the size of Delta's 737 family to more than 300 aircraft by the end of the decade, making it the airline's second-largest fleet family behind the Airbus A320.

Deliveries of the Max 10 will begin in 2025. The planes will be deployed to Delta's core hubs including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Seattle and Los Angeles.

The Max 10 is currently awaiting final certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is expected in 2023. In the event of a delay, the agreement provides adequate protection, including allowing Delta to shift to another model of the Max family if necessary.

In addition to the Max 10 order, Delta will also reconfigure the interior of 29 Next Generation Boeing 737-900ERs in its fleet. The planes will join the airline's summer schedule in 2025.