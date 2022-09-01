Delta pilots protest at Atlanta airport ahead of Labor Day weekend

Delta pilots protested outside of the Atlanta airport Thursday, complaining of exhaustion and long hours ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Delta pilots have held sporadic protests throughout 2022, with their largest demonstration taking place the week of Independence Day.

"As pilots, we are beyond exhausted — they are trying to get us to fly to the maximums," Allied Pilots Association chairman Dennis Tajer said in June.

Flight attendants joined pilots in their protests earlier this year. Pilots with the company haven't negotiated a new contract since 2016.

"Flight attendants are standing with Delta pilots as they picket for a fair contract. Flight Attendants are organizing because we want the right to negotiate for a contract too," Nelson told FOX Business. "For too long Delta pilots have essentially had to negotiate for all workers at Delta. It is time for that to change."

Delta suggested its current contract with pilots is among the best in the industry in a July statement. Nevertheless, renegotiation talks are ongoing.

"Our goal remains to continue providing Delta pilots with an industry-leading overall contract with the best compensation based on pay, retirement, work rules, and profit sharing," Delta said at the time. "We’re also committed to making sure the contract language supports our ability to run a world-class operation, maintain a strong balance sheet, and invest in our business for our customers and employees alike."

