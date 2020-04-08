Delta blocks middle seats for coronavirus prevention

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Delta Air Lines will start enforcing social distancing on its flights in an effort to minimize coronavirus transmissions by blocking customers from middle cabin seats, according to a company statement issued Wednesday.

The seating limitation will be put into effect starting April 13 and is set to run through May 31. It will also apply to the airline’s Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select seats. Customers will not be able to select middle seats in these sections when they are booking flights online or through the Fly Delta App.

Additionally, Delta will reduce the number of customers it allows on each flight while temporarily doing away with automatic, advance Medallion Complimentary Upgrades – all of which are said to help “allow gate agents to determine how to best seat customers while considering social distancing and aircraft weight-and-balance restrictions.”

Priority seating order will still be upheld to seat customers of each ticket type appropriately. Ten customers will be boarded on the plane at a time.

Traveling companions who wish to sit directly next to each other will have to contact Delta’s Reservations team in advance or talk to a Delta gate agent upon arrival.

Delta has also adopted new cleaning standards such as overnight interior fogging, disinfecting high-touch areas and spot checks to ensure customers are brought on sanitized flights. Food and beverage distribution has been streamlined to minimize contact between customers and crew.

For added convenience, the company is extending the ability to re-book flights for up to two years.