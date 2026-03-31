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Delta Air Lines
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Delta flight to Atlanta returns to Brazil airport after engine issue

Delta Air Lines flight was carrying 286 people and returned to São Paulo International Airport

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Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 31. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 31

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 31.

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta returned to São Paulo, Brazil, shortly after takeoff Sunday night following an engine issue, according to the airline and local reports.

Delta Flight 104, operated on an Airbus A330-300, experienced a mechanical issue with its left engine after departing São Paulo International Airport, the company said.

The aircraft, carrying 272 passengers and 14 crew members, landed safely and was met by airport rescue and firefighting teams, Delta said. No injuries were reported.

delta airlines plane in air

Delta Flight 104 was operated on an Airbus A330-300. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

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Delta did not provide additional details about the nature of the mechanical issue or what may have caused it.

Delta plane takes off

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 aircraft takes off from Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Brazilian outlet G1 reported that a passenger-recorded video appeared to show the left engine failing seconds after takeoff, though Reuters said it could not independently verify that report.

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DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 66.77 +3.56 +5.64%

The incident also caused delays for other flights departing São Paulo International Airport, according to G1. 

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Delta has not said whether the aircraft has been taken out of service. FOX Business has reached out to the airline for additional comment.

Reuters contributed to this report. 