Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airplanes

Delta Air Lines plane goes off Syracuse airport taxiway

The passengers on the flight deplaned

close
FOX Business' Jeff Flock reports from Newark Liberty International Airport, where flights are being impacted by a plane shortage. video

Airlines facing shortage of more than 12,000 commercial planes: Report

FOX Business' Jeff Flock reports from Newark Liberty International Airport, where flights are being impacted by a plane shortage.

A Delta Air Lines plane went off the taxiway early Tuesday at New York's Syracuse Hancock International Airport. 

The Airbus A220-100, operating as Flight 1718 and heading to New York City's LaGuardia Airport, exited one of the taxiways, located north of the main runway. The airport's operations were not impacted by this, and the airport remained open. 

In an initial statement, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority – which operates the airport – said that the aircraft had 61 passengers onboard at the time of the incident, which occurred just after 7:30 a.m. ET.

JETBLUE FLYING NYC TO PARIS NONSTOP STARTING IN LATE JUNE

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-100 aircraft

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-100 aircraft as seen on final approach landing with landing gear down at New York JFK John F. Kennedy International Airport on Nov. 14, 2019, in New York. ((Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Around 45 minutes later, at 8:15 a.m. ET, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority said a coordinated response began to bring the passengers and their luggage back to the terminal building. 

As of 9:49 a.m. ET, that process had been completed. 

Delta Air Lines Celebrates the launch of the first passenger flight on the state-of-the-art, experience-rich Airbus A220-100 aircraft at LaGuardia Airport on Feb. 7, 2019, in New York City.  ((Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Delta) / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The flight and cabin crews exited the aircraft and returned to the terminal building as well. Efforts were underway to remove the plane from the grass. 

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-100 aircraft on final approach

Another shot of the Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-100 aircraft as seen on final approach landing with landing gear down at New York JFK John F. Kennedy International Airport on Nov. 14, 2019, in New York. ((Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The plane was reported to be nose down in the grass off the tarmac, Syracuse.com said, citing dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 center.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the cause was not immediately apparent.

"A Delta Air Lines aircraft recovery team specializing in responses of this nature is en route to SYR, with an expected arrival this evening," the authority said in an update.