Delta Air Lines plane goes off Syracuse airport taxiway

A Delta Air Lines plane went off the taxiway early Tuesday at New York's Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

The Airbus A220-100, operating as Flight 1718 and heading to New York City's LaGuardia Airport, exited one of the taxiways, located north of the main runway. The airport's operations were not impacted by this, and the airport remained open.

In an initial statement, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority – which operates the airport – said that the aircraft had 61 passengers onboard at the time of the incident, which occurred just after 7:30 a.m. ET.

Around 45 minutes later, at 8:15 a.m. ET, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority said a coordinated response began to bring the passengers and their luggage back to the terminal building.

As of 9:49 a.m. ET, that process had been completed.

The flight and cabin crews exited the aircraft and returned to the terminal building as well. Efforts were underway to remove the plane from the grass.

The plane was reported to be nose down in the grass off the tarmac, Syracuse.com said, citing dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 center.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the cause was not immediately apparent.

"A Delta Air Lines aircraft recovery team specializing in responses of this nature is en route to SYR, with an expected arrival this evening," the authority said in an update.