Del Monte is now selling pink pineapples: 'Jewel of the jungle'

One of the world’s leading food producers is thinking pink.

Del Monte Fresh Produce is now selling pink pineapples that have been in the works for over 15 years, touting the tropical fruit as the “jewel of the jungle” and charging as such at $49 a pop.

On Monday, the food distributor announced the exclusive debut of the "Pinkglow pineapple" that it has affectionately nicknamed the “jewel of the jungle," a pink-fleshed fruit that was practically born for Instagram.

According to The Produce News, the company claims the fabulous fruit is “juicier and sweeter than a traditional pineapple,” grown in “ultra-limited harvests” in the jungles of Costa Rica.

“With a delicious and completely unique taste, the Pinkglow pineapple boasts notes of candy aromatics and is sure to delight consumers of all ages,” Del Monte said, touting that the pineapple boasts “a distinctive beauty” from the second it’s sliced.

The official Pinkglow pineapples are currently only available for sale through vendors Tropical Fruit Box and Melissa’s, who are both hawking the fruits for $49 each for direct-to-consumer delivery in the U.S.

“As a leading supplier of fresh pineapples throughout the world, Fresh Del Monte is committed to continuing to invest in our pineapple research and development program to meet the ever-changing needs of our consumers,” Pablo Rivero, vice president of marketing for Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc., said in the statement.

“The Pinkglow pineapple is a product we are incredibly proud of — not only for its beautiful color and delicious taste, but also because of the care that went into growing and releasing it, as well as the sustainable method we’ve enacted to produce these new pink pineapples.”

The pink pineapples have been in development since 2005, the release continued, and can take up to two years to produce.

In a disclaimer, Del Monte explained that shoppers shouldn’t be shocked if their Pinkglows arrive without a crown, as growers are sustainably removing the leafy tops for replanting and cultivating the next crop.

