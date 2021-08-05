Millions of dehumidifiers recalled over risk of catching fire

A manufacturer has recalled 2 million dehumidifiers from a variety of well-known brands over the risk they could overheat and catch fire.

The company, New Widetech, has received 107 reports of its dehumidifiers overheating or worse, and the fires they started have caused about $17 million in property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported as a result, officials said.

The recall includes numerous models of dehumidifiers from brands including AeonAir, Amana, ArctiAire (Danby), Classic (Danby/Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK/AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool and Whynter.

They were sold at major retailers including Lowe’s, Costco, Walmart and Menards between February 2009 and August 2017, priced between $120 and $430.

The recalled dehumidifiers were manufactured in China.

A full list of affected model numbers is available on the CPSC website.

Anyone who owns one of the recalled dehumidifiers should stop using it immediately. For a pro-rated refund based on the age of the machine, contact New Widetech by calling 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by visiting the company’s website.