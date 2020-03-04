Hinge dating app offers $100 to go on a date — and stop using the service

With 81 percent of Americans owning a cellphone and the subsequent addiction that sometimes accompanies these mobile devices, it’s not uncommon for modern daters to sneak a peek at their notification screens. However, the relationship-oriented app Hinge is trying to put an end to this occurrence on March 6 – the National Day of Unplugging.

Continue Reading Below

DATING APP WILL BE FIRST TO DITCH PHOTO FILTERS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MTCH MATCH GROUP INC. 68.06 +2.26 +3.43%

The app, which was developed under the Match Group, is putting its money where its mouth is to get people to unplug by offering $100 to users who go on a date on March 6 and discontinue their Hinge use for 24 hours.

"Introducing people on Hinge is just the beginning of a connection," Nathan Roth, Hinge’s chief marketing officer. said in a statement. "The real magic happens in person and in real life. We’ll never stop encouraging our users to meet up, and this Friday, we’re excited to give them a little extra incentive to set up a date and put Hinge away."

DATING APP USER GROWTH SLOWER THAN EXPECTED, ANALYSTS SAY

Hinge is awarding $25,000 for the unplugged holiday, which means only 250 users will be able to win $100, so it might be worth it to schedule a coffee date in the late afternoon if you’re hoping to land a steak dinner later in the week on Hinge’s dime.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To be one of the lucky few who will win $100 from Hinge, the instructions are simple. Log in to Hinge to set up a date for March 6 and then at 4 p.m. EST open the app and hit the “Pause Your Account” option before you exit. Your Hinge account will need to be paused for a full 24 hours, so pay attention to the time when you press pause.

Once you’ve completed this step, you can proceed to Hinge’s “Let’s Unplug Together” form to give all the details about your unplugged date. Responses must be submitted between March 7 at 4 p.m. EST and March 8 at 11:59 p.m. EST to be eligible for the $100 payout.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS