CVS, Walgreens administering COVID-19 booster shots: What to know

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies across the nation are administering boosters of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to millions of eligible Americans who are most at-risk for the virus.

Nearly 6,000 CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations nationwide began giving booster shots Friday to seniors, people with underlying health conditions and those who are most "at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure."

"We have the experience and the infrastructure to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations," said CVS Chief Medical Officer Troyen Brennan.

Likewise, Walgreen pharmacies across the nation are also armed with Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and are allowing customers to book their flu and booster shots during the same appointment.

"Walgreens has played a vital role in responding to COVID-19 as millions have turned to us as a convenient vaccination destination and critical point of community care," said Walgreens President John Standley, noting that the company's "pharmacy teams remain readily available to advise patients, address questions and co-administer flu and COVID-19 primary vaccines."

So far, the booster shots are only available to Americans that are 65 years old and older as well as others vulnerable because of underlying health problems or where they work and live. The booster shots can be administered once the person is six months past their last dose.

Walgreens specified that it is offering a booster to anyone 65 and older, long-term care facility residents who are at least 18 years old and anyone who is 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

CVS said it is also offering boosters to people between the ages of 18 and 49 years old who are at "high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions" as well as people who are between 50 to 64 years old that have underlying medical conditions.

Meanwhile, people who are between 18-64 years old that are at an "increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting," can also get a booster, according to both pharmacy chains. This includes health care and essential workers.

CVS is "strongly" encouraging patients who want the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster or are looking to complete their initial vaccine series to make an appointment online at CVS.com or MinuteClinic.com.

Walgreens is also asking customers to schedule a COVID-19 booster shot online or over the phone.

Any new Walgreens patient that wants a booster shot will be asked to verify eligibility when the appointment is scheduled and at the time of the appointment, Walgreens said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.