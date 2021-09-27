CVS adds anti-theft drug safes at some Texas stores

CVS is adding anti-theft safes to its Texas pharmacy locations to prevent drug misuse and diversion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 85.87 +1.17 +1.38%

The company already added the time delay safe technology to 223 Houston locations, including those inside Target stores, in order to prevent pharmacy robberies, specifically the diversion of controlled substance medications such as opioids, according to CVS. However, CVS plans to add them to the 603 remaining pharmacy locations across the state by the end of the year, according to CVS.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"While our company continues to focus on moving the country one step closer to a post-pandemic world by increasing access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing and other measures to help create healthy communities, the misuse of prescription drugs also remains a focus," said CVS Health Chief Policy Officer Tom Moriarty.

In 2015, the safes were first added to Indianapolis pharmacies, which led to a 70% decline in robberies.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Since then, the company has added the technology to stores in 19 states and the District of Columbia. In doing so, CVS said there has been a 50% decline in robberies at pharmacies in those communities.

The safes, which help to prevent robberies by delaying the time it takes to open the safes, are part of the company's commitment to building "healthier and safer communities", CVS said.

The time delay safes not only "reduce the theft and diversion of opioid medications" but also provide a safer environment for customers and employees, according to Moriarty.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner commended the retailer saying the technology will "act as a deterrent for criminals and will help stop diversion from stores."

The program is just one way the company is trying to prevent drug misuse and diversion.

To date, there are thousands of medication disposal units in CVS Pharmacy locations across the nation. The disposal units have already collected over 3 million pounds of medications "that might otherwise have been diverted, misused or ended up in the water supply," CVS said.