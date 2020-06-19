Coronavirus prompts cruise line trade group to suspend voyages through Sept. 15
Pause will run through Sept.15
Cruise Lines International Association announced a voluntary suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports.
CLIA says the association’s ocean-going cruise line members will voluntarily extend the suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
The voluntary suspension applies to all CLIA members to which the no sail order applied (vessels with capacity to carry 250 persons or more).