Coronavirus prompts cruise line trade group to suspend voyages through Sept. 15

Reuters
Cruise lines are waiting on the CDC to lift the ‘no sail order’ and are putting in new safety measures for when their ships have passengers again. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.video

Coronavirus worries remain as cruise lines prepare to sail again

Cruise Lines International Association announced a voluntary suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports.

CLIA says the association’s ocean-going cruise line members will voluntarily extend the suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE SHARES PLUNGE ON SUSPENDED SEPTEMBER COMEBACK

Norwegian Cruise Line is reportedly canceling select trips through October to ensure passengers and crew members remain healthy. Video

The voluntary suspension applies to all CLIA members to which the no sail order applied (vessels with capacity to carry 250 persons or more).

