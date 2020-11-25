Nearly 1M Crock-Pots recalled ahead of Thanksgiving for burn risks

Nearly 1 million Crock-Pots sold online and at major retailers across North America were recalled for a potential burn hazard just two days before millions gather around the table for Thanksgiving.

Sunbeam Products issued the recall for its Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers after dozens of burn injuries were reported, according to a warning notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The company had received 119 reports of the lid detaching, resulting in 99 injuries ranging in severity from first- to third-degree burns, according to the agency.

It was discovered that the cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked.

"This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product," the notice read.

The company reiterated that its products are "rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety." However, following the reported injuries, the company made two enhancements to the lid based on customer feedback.

"We developed a new lid with updated iconography and quick-reference instructions to help avoid these common misuses," the company wrote. "Second, we made design changes to the new lid that prohibit the unit from starting unless the lid is properly secured."

The recalled product was sold at Walmart and Target as well as other major retailers in North America from July 2017 through November 2020, according to the notice. It was also available for purchase online at Amazon and other online retailers.

Consumers are encouraged to stop using the product and contact the company for a replacement lid. Until then, consumers should make sure the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position, CPSC said.

