Crayola launches 24 skin tone crayons for inclusivity

Crayola is launching 24 specially formulated crayons that are designed to represent diverse skin tones so children and artists can color their work “creatively and accurately,” according to a Thursday press release.

The news was purposefully announced on UN World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, which works perfectly considering the crayons have been dubbed “Colors of the World” by the brand and are said to mirror over 40 skin tones across the world.

“With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance,” said Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele. “We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves.”

Crayola came up with each crayon’s skin tone hues by conducting consumer tests and teaming up with cosmetic exec and chemist Victor Casale, who has over 30 years of experience formulating foundation colors. Previously, Casale worked with MAC Cosmetics and Cover FX. Currently he is CEO of MOB Beauty.

Together, Casale and Crayola’s research and development and marketing systematically created crayon colors that step down from light to deep shades across rose, almond and golden undertones -- all of which was done in a span of eight months.

“I have spent my life trying to create truly global shade palettes because I know what it’s like to be with a person who has finally found their exact match,” shared Casale. “Growing up, I remember mixing the pink and dark brown crayons to try and make my shade, so I was thrilled when Crayola asked for my help to create the Colors of the World crayons.”

“What intrigued Crayola about Victor was not only his extensive experience in creating shades that capture the natural beauty of every skin tone but his abiding passion and commitment nurturing inclusion and representation,” said Crayola’s Mimi Dixon, who works in Manager Brand Equity and Activation at the company. “His expertise, candor and guidance throughout the development process was invaluable and brings an enhanced level of credibility and authenticity to the Colors of the World product.”

Packaging-wise, the crayon pack has informative side panels that feature color references. Each crayon is wrapped in a gradient skin tone label with its color name displayed in English, Spanish and French. The color families are divided into Light Golden, Deep Almond and Medium Deep Rose.

Crayola’s Colors of the World will become available in July. Aside from the 24-count pack, an exclusive 32-count version will be sold at Walmart, which contains the 24 skin tone colors plus four hair and four eye colors.