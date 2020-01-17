Court TV to revive OJ Simpson murder trial in new series

Court TV, now part of E.W. Scripps' Katz Broadcasting Networks, is launching a new series focused on the O.J. Simpson murder trial 25 years later.

The series, dubbed “OJ25,” will be the new Court TV’s first original true crime series and will relive the trial via the company’s extensive library. It will include everything from the start of the trial on Jan. 24, 1995, until the verdict in October.

"OJ25" will consist of 37 parts and will begin airing Thursday.

According to the media company, the series will include exclusive new interviews with trial participants and others, like attorneys Alan Dershowitz, F. Lee Bailey and Shawn Holley; Los Angeles Police Department Detectives Mark Fuhrman and Ron Shipp; Los Angeles County and Simpson case prosecutor Bill Hodgman; victim Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown, as well as the father and sister of the victim.

The series will be hosted by Roger Cossack, a former Los Angeles prosecutor who provided legal analysis for CNN during the time of the trial. He was also college classmates with Robert Shapiro, who worked as a lawyer for Simpson. Cossack was allegedly given private insight into defense strategies that he will discuss for the first time.

The original Court TV launched in 1991 – and its popularity soared during the O.J. Simpson trial. It was purchased by Time Warner in 2006 and turned into truTV in 2008.

It was reborn as Court TV last year under the Katz Broadcasting unit.

