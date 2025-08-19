Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks
Published

Costco's Pepsi-to-Coke switch goes viral as members sound off

Soda switch began rolling out across Costco warehouses in early July

Costco’s decision to switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola became a viral conversation when the membership warehouse club announced it was making the swap from one carbonated soft drink to the other. 

Members were mixed on social media as the swap was finalized by Tuesday, with some saying on a Reddit thread that "Pepsi tastes like flat Coca Cola" and "Hot dogs don’t taste the same anymore without Pepsi."

"If this isn't a sign of the apocalypse then I don't know what is," another person posted on X. 

Others, however, welcomed the change, which began rolling out across Costco warehouses in early July, posting on X that "Coke is so much better." 

Coca-Cola Products At Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale stores have started to transition to serving Coca-Cola products in their food courts, shown here on July 19, 2025, in San Diego, California. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company previously noted that all of its food courts will offer Coca-Cola products by the fall.

Costco CEO Ron Vachris said in January the company would be "converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola" this summer. The company has offered Pepsi products since 2013. 

A woman with a child is seen in the food court of a Costco warehouse on April 4, 2025,

A woman with a child is seen in the food court of a Costco warehouse on April 4, 2025, in Hawthorne, California.  (Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Food courts are one of the company's many ancillary businesses, which are credited for encouraging members to make trips to the warehouse retailer more often. 

Manhattan-based psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert told FOX Business that this struck a nerve with so many because they saw it as more than a simple soda swap

Coca-Cola Products At Costco Wholesale

New signage shows Costco Wholesale stores serving Coca-Cola products in their food courts, shown here on July 19, 2025 in San Diego, California.  (Kevin Carter/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Coke vs. Pepsi has always been a cultural dividing line, like Yankees vs. Red Sox or Apple vs. PC," he said. "People attach memories, family traditions, and even a sense of who they are to a brand. So when Costco suddenly took sides, it triggered a reaction far bigger than soda itself."

