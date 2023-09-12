Costco worker returns customer's lost envelope containing nearly $4K

A Costco Wholesale store employee in California reportedly helped a customer recover an envelope she left behind in August, which contained thousands of dollars.

John Sotelo, the store worker who found the envelope, noticed the cash-filled envelope on a pallet at the Costco in Clovis, California, according to local ABC station KFSN-TV in Fresno.

The envelope reportedly contained $3,940. Sotelo told KFSN-TV he was restocking shelves with cases of water when he found the envelope.

He took the lost envelope to store management. Staff members were able to locate the owner of the cash by reviewing surveillance footage and cross-referencing her Costco membership ID number, according to KFSN-TV.

FOX Business reached out to Costco Wholesale for comment.

Sotelo’s good deed earned him employee of the month, and he has been recognized by multiple news stations on social media.

Commenters have praised Sotelo for retuning the envelope because they feel not everyone would do the same.

"Nice action! Honesty is the best," one Facebook user wrote.

"What a great person," another person wrote on Facebook. "Thanks for doing the right thing."

"[It’s] good to hear there are still people with that kindness in their heart," another user wrote.

Customers who lose personal items or leave purchased items behind at stores should contact the store they visited once they realize they’ve lost track of their possessions, according to multiple online guides on locating lost property.

Anonymous users of AnswersPrime, a community-driven question-and-answer website, claim most businesses have a lost and found area where misplaced items are stored, including Costco.

"Go to the front desk at Costco and ask them," one AnswersPrime user wrote. "I also lost something there and they found it!"

"I lost my wallet. Thankfully I went to the Lost&&Found and they safely returned it," another user wrote.

"Every business should have a Lost and Found," another user wrote. "Call them and be sure to speak with a member of management, call back often for a few days also. Lots of times things are found and just put in a box or safe and no one share the info with other workers."