Costco, Uber partner for same-day delivery — but only in this state

Costco members are about to get speedy same-day delivery — but only in select areas.

On Wednesday, Uber announced that it has launched a pilot program with Costco, which will allow Costco members to get same-day delivery through Uber and Uber Eats at certain locations in Texas.

The pilot program started on Wednesday at 25 Costco locations in Dallas, Houston and Austin, Texas. According to Uber’s announcement, the program is expected to expand to seven more Costco warehouses "over the coming weeks."

COSTCO TO KEEP SENIOR SHOPPING HOURS AS COVID CASES RISE

The announcement boasts that Costco members who order their groceries for delivery through Uber and Uber Eats "could have their groceries delivered within hours, if not minutes."

The program does have a $35 minimum order, but delivery will be free if the Costco members also have an Uber Pass or an Uber Eats Pass.

According to the announcement, Uber’s partnership with Costco is the first time the ride-hailing and delivery platform has partnered with a wholesaler in the U.S.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"One thing we know to be true is that people across the United States are looking for convenient and affordable ways to stock their pantries without leaving home—especially for last-minute must-have items," Raj Beri, Uber's head of grocery delivery, said in a statement. "Today's announcement with Costco is an important step towards marrying the magic of wholesale retail with on-demand delivery in the palm of your hand, and I'm thrilled that Texans are getting a first look at what's to come."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In January, Costco also launched a pilot program with Instacart to offer same-day curbside pickup at three warehouses in New Mexico, FOX Business previously reported.

In a statement included in Uber’s recent announcement, Costco’s executive vice president of merchandising, Ron Vachris, said: "Our mission statement at Costco is to take care of our members. By finding solutions to deliver merchandise quickly and efficiently, we continue to offer our members value, convenience and member service."