Costco selling $30,000 Babe Ruth-signed baseball

A baseball signed by Babe Ruth is now up for grabs at Costco.

The membership-only wholesale retailer added a $30,000 ball hand-signed by the former slugger to its extensive product inventory. And although it carries a steep sticker price, shipping and handling are free, according to the product listing.

The ball, which appears to be slightly worn, was officially licensed by Major League Baseball and comes with a Fanatics vintage hologram. It also comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The baseball legend, who hit 714 home runs in his 22-season career, won seven World Series and was one of the first five players inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ruth made his MLB debut in 1914 as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox and was sold to the New York Yankees in late 1919 and switched to playing the outfield. He would help lead the team to seven American League pennants and four World Series titles. When the team opened up a new stadium in 1923, it was dubbed “The House That Ruth Built.”

The owner will be able to receive the item within approximately 10-15 business days from the time of order, according to the product description, although delivery is not available to Puerto Rico, Alaska or Hawaii.

The item is also not eligible for any returns or refunds.

