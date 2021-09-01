Costco puts purchase limits back on some items amid COVID-19 surge

Costco recently indicated that it would reinstate purchase limits at some of its store locations as customers stockpile goods during the ongoing COVID-19 case surge.

The retailer addressed the situation in an alert on its website last Saturday, noting, "Some warehouses may have temporary item limits on select items." Costco did not specify which items could be affected.

Reports of product shortages at some Costco locations surfaced on social media platforms in recent weeks. Shoppers said key household items such as toilet paper, paper towels, and water were in short supply.

Several retailers enacted purchase limits on items such as disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper amid widespread shortages in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Costco says it "strongly recommends" that shoppers wear masks at its locations, though it follows local regulations rather than a company mandate. The company offers special operating hours with limited store traffic for members aged 60 and older, as well as those who are disabled or immunocompromised.

A recent surge in cases has prompted another wave of stockpiling among U.S. shoppers. Procter & Gamble, the biggest U.S. supplier of toilet paper, told the Wall Street Journal this week that it was boosting production due to higher demand.