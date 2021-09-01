Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Costco puts purchase limits back on some items amid COVID-19 surge

Shoppers said key household items such as toilet paper, paper towels, and water were in short supply

close
Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger provides insight into the state of the American consumer and retail earnings.  video

Supply shortages hurting back-to-school, holiday retail: Expert

Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger provides insight into the state of the American consumer and retail earnings. 

Costco recently indicated that it would reinstate purchase limits at some of its store locations as customers stockpile goods during the ongoing COVID-19 case surge.

The retailer addressed the situation in an alert on its website last Saturday, noting, "Some warehouses may have temporary item limits on select items." Costco did not specify which items could be affected.

Reports of product shortages at some Costco locations surfaced on social media platforms in recent weeks. Shoppers said key household items such as toilet paper, paper towels, and water were in short supply.

Several retailers enacted purchase limits on items such as disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper amid widespread shortages in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

close
Retail analyst Hitha Herzog and Moody's vice president Charlie O'Shea provide insight the earnings of major retailers on 'The Claman Countdown' video

Experts explain impact of back-to-school shopping on retailer earnings

Retail analyst Hitha Herzog and Moody's vice president Charlie O'Shea provide insight the earnings of major retailers on 'The Claman Countdown'

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 456.52 +1.03 +0.23%

Costco says it "strongly recommends" that shoppers wear masks at its locations, though it follows local regulations rather than a company mandate. The company offers special operating hours with limited store traffic for members aged 60 and older, as well as those who are disabled or immunocompromised.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A recent surge in cases has prompted another wave of stockpiling among U.S. shoppers. Procter & Gamble, the biggest U.S. supplier of toilet paper, told the Wall Street Journal this week that it was boosting production due to higher demand.