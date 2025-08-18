Novo Nordisk to sell weight-loss drug for $499 to eligible customers

Novo Nordisk said on Monday it is offering its diabetes drug Ozempic for $499 per month to eligible cash-paying type 2 diabetes patients in the U.S.

The company said in March that it was cutting the price of its drug Wegovy to $499. The two drugs are similar, with Wegovy prescribed primarily for weight loss for obese patients. Ozempic is prescribed to patients with type 2 diabetes.

Eli Lilly announced earlier this year that it would expand the supply and cut the costs of its weight-loss drug Zepbound, again, effectively broadening access to more patients without insurance with its own self-pay pharmacy.

The company, which has also seen a significant boost in profits from Zepbound and Mounjaro – essentially the same drug with different FDA-approved uses – announced that the new vials and pricing are exclusively available through LillyDirect Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions.

Novo's offer will roll out across multiple platforms. Ozempic will be available through its NovoCare pharmacy program – launched earlier this year to sell Wegovy outside of insurance – for the first time, Novo said.

It also said it is partnering with telehealth service GoodRx to offer both Wegovy and Ozempic for $499 per month.

GoodRx's stock price soared nearly 30% following the announcement.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order with the intent of making drug prices the same in the U.S. as sold in other countries. In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity in May, the president said one of his "slightly overweight" friends purchased what Trump called a "fat shot" in London for significantly less money than in the U.S.

"He called me, and he said, ‘Hey, strange thing happened. I just bought a drug, same company, same plant, same everything, everything was the same. In one case, I paid in New York $1,300 and in London, I’m paying $88,’" Trump recounted. "He said, ‘What’s going on?’"

The president has said making drug prices lower in the U.S. is a priority for the administration.

