Costco is stocking up on pieces of sports history -- brace yourself for sticker shock

Costco is ramping up its collection of sports history with hand-signed baseball bats and balls from some of the league's most celebrated players.

Continue Reading Below

Unsurprisingly, they come with lofty price tags.

For $160,000, for instance, Costco members can get their hands on a Ty Cobb-autographed Detroit Tigers Louisville Slugger baseball bat.

COSTCO SELLING $30,000 BABE RUTH-SIGNED BASEBALL

The retailer says there is only one personally hand-signed bat available for purchase. Its inscription reads: “With best wishes sincerely Ty Cobb - 3/14/49.”

The bat includes an individually numbered hologram and comes with a certification of authenticity from PSA/DNA.

Costco is also selling a Babe Ruth-autographed Home Run Special baseball for nearly $64,000. The hand-signed ball -- which was reportedly the most sought-after baseball to own by Babe Ruth fans in the 20s -- also includes a full letter of authenticity from PSA/DNA.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The ball is one of the "nicest signed Babe Ruth Home Run Special Balls ever made available to the public, and is overall one of the nicest signed Babe Ruth balls known to be in existence," the Costco listing reads.

Both items are rendered particularly valuable by the two players' legacies.

"During the early 1900s no other player dominated the sport of baseball more than Ty Cobb did," Costco's listing reads.

He made his debut in 1905 with the Detroit Tigers and went on to earn 12 American League batting titles, a Triple Crown award, and the American League MVP Award in 1911. He still holds the MLB record for the highest career batting average of .367 and was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936, the year it was founded.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meanwhile, Babe Ruth hit 714 home runs in his 22-season career and won seven World Series playoffs. He was one of the first five players inducted into baseball's first Hall of Fame class alongside Cobb in 1936.

Ruth made his MLB debut in 1914 as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox; he was sold to the New York Yankees in late 1919 and switched to playing the outfield. He would help lead the team to seven American League pennants and four World Series titles. When the team opened up a new stadium in 1923, it was dubbed “The House That Ruth Built.”