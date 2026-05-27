Costco grape plants spark fears of devastating threat to American farms

Grape plants sold at several Costco locations in California may pose a serious threat to California vineyards and agriculture after inspectors discovered an invasive insect known for spreading a deadly grapevine disease.

The San Joaquin County Agricultural Commissioner's Office said inspectors discovered the glassy-winged sharpshooter on grape plants sold at Costco stores in Stockton, Lodi, Manteca and Tracy. The plants were supplied by a wholesale nursery in Fresno County.

The insect spreads the bacterium that causes Pierce's disease, which kills grapevines and can also damage almond, citrus and ornamental plants. Officials said the pest feeds on more than 250 plant species and poses a significant threat to California's grape industry, vineyards and home gardens.

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County officials said the food supply is not affected and Costco was not responsible for the issue because the infestation originated with the nursery supplier.

Officials said the county is working with Costco Wholesale and state and local partners to identify affected plants and prevent the pest from spreading further.

Residents who purchased grape plants from the affected Costco stores between April 21 and May 19 are being urged to contact their county agricultural commissioner's office.

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The San Joaquin County Agricultural Commissioner's Office advised residents to isolate the plants and keep them away from other vegetation. Officials also advised residents not to place the plants in the ground, move them to another location or dispose of them in trash or compost bins.

If possible, officials recommended placing the plants inside sealed double trash bags until an inspection can be arranged.

Residents in San Joaquin County can contact the agricultural commissioner's office at 209-953-6000 or StocktonAg2@sjgov.org to schedule an inspection. Agricultural inspectors will examine the plants and nearby vegetation, and if the pest is found, officials will remove and safely dispose of the plants. Inspectors may also place monitoring traps on affected properties.

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California's Pierce's Disease Control Program works to slow the spread of the glassy-winged sharpshooter through inspections, trapping, treatment programs and research efforts designed to protect vineyards and other crops statewide.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.