Costco adds famous Starbucks drink to shelves for less than $2 per bottle

Those looking for their Starbucks "Pink Drink" fix can do so at Costco, as the wholesale giant has bottles on store shelves for less than $2 apiece.

Instagram's Laura Jayne Lamb, whose handle is @costcohotfinds, posted a video of the strawberry açaí beverages for sale on a Costco shelf. The multinational coffeehouse chain's website describes the beverage as "crisp," and made with "accents of passion fruit and combined with creamy coconutmilk."

"This is for anyone who loves the Starbucks pink drink," she starts off the Instagram video saying, while holding up the bottles. "I just spotted a box of 12 of the pink drinks made with strawberry açaí and coconutmilk at Costco."

The video then shows her pouring a bottle over a glass filled with ice and freshly cut strawberries. Lamb then showcases the on-shelf price of the 8-ounce beverages for $18.99.

FOX Business reached out to both Costco and Starbucks for comment, but neither immediately responded.

The Pink Drink was first seen on Starbucks' menu in 2017 and "quickly gained fame at a time when beverage customization blew up on social media," according to Food & Wine.

The bottled version that was first released in 2023 tastes close to the original when served over ice, according to website Tasting Table, but at least one person who viewed Lamb's video thinks differently.

"They taste nothing like the actual [pink] drinks from Starbucks," one Instagram user wrote. "It tastes like I was drinking Chapstick."

Others question the nutritional value.

"How much sugar is in that?" an Instagram user asked. One bottle, according to the product details on Costco Business Center's website, has 17 grams of total sugars.

Lamb's video had nearly 78,000 likes as of Wednesday morning. While her profile says she is not associated with Costco, 2.9 million followers trust her to find the chain's hottest and newest deals.

A Google search shows that bottles can be purchased at other stores, including Costco's warehouse rival Sam's Club – which sells the 12-pack for just $17.98, according to an online listing – as well as Target, Walmart, Amazon and local grocery stores.