Corporate woke agendas are 'against the American worker': Sen. Josh Hawley

As some U.S. corporations continue to face consumer backlash for "woke" agendas expressed through their product marketing and promotional plans, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Americans are standing up and saying, "We’re not going to take this anymore."

Some southern Target stores have moved LGBTQ Pride merchandise away from storefronts after customer pushback, in order to avoid a "Bud Light situation," as Fox News Digital reported this week.

Additionally, Budweiser woes continue as certain products are now free with rebate in some stores, thanks to a new promotion from Anheuser-Busch.

That's after weeks of backlash over the company's decision to use a transgender individual to promote Bud Light, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

Sen. Josh Hawley said the DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) agenda is "against the American people" and "against the American worker," he said in an interview with FOX Business during the National Religious Broadcasters annual convention this week in Orlando.

"I think that these companies have thought for years they can just take everyday working people for granted," the Missouri senator said.

"[Corporations] have gotten rid of Americans [in] their workforce and shipped their jobs overseas," he continued.

"American working families are saying, ‘We are not going to be indoctrinated by and talked down to by multinational corporations."

"And now they try to sell these products to Americans in working families."

The senator added, "They expect us just to swallow their radical ideological agenda."

Hawley also said, "I think what you're seeing is American working families are saying, ‘We are not going to be indoctrinated by and talked down to by these multinational corporations who don’t respect us.’"

What is "key," said Hawley, is that "everyday Americans" continue to say, "We're not going to take this anymore, we're not going to be taken for granted, we're not going to be run roughshod over."

"I'm tired of these corporations talking about how socially responsible they are, and forcing what they call a social agenda down our throats."

He continued, "Why are they paying their workers [overseas] next to nothing? Don't talk to me about social responsibility — you rely on slave labor," he added, directing his comments toward the companies.

He also said, "You want to talk to me about social responsibility? Build some industry in this country, invest in some jobs."

The senator emphasized, "Instead, they want this anti-American agenda with their clothing and their products, while at the same time hollowing out our workforce."

Calling it "the worst of all worlds," Hawley added, "I think people are saying, ‘We've had enough of that’ – and good for them."

Hawley was at the National Religious Broadcasters annual gathering in Orlando this week to discuss his new book, "Manhood," and to share his thoughts on faith and values with gathered representatives from a variety of Christian media outlets from across the country.

Among other points, the senator has said that "America needs stronger men."