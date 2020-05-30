Coronavirus lockdown inspires whipped coffee food trend

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

While people have been cooped up at home, coffee lovers have become creative with their morning beverage during the coronavirus quarantines enough to create a new social media food trend.

"Dalgona coffee," or whipped coffee, kicked off in South Korea and made its way to the United States through TikTok, Instagram and several other popular social networking websites, according to a report from the South China Morning Post. The frothy drink just requires instant coffee, milk, water and a whisk or hand mixer.

How to make whipped coffee

Start by pouring your instant coffee powder into an empty bowl. If sugar or another dry ingredient such as cocoa or matcha powder is desired, make sure to add it to the instant coffee.

Pour the recommended amount of water, according to the instant coffee package's directions. The water should be on the cool side so the mixture can be whipped into a fluffy texture. This will take a few minutes with a hand whisk but can be a quicker process with a hand mixer.

Once the coffee is done being whipped, pour milk into a separate cup. Ice can be added if desired.

With a spoon, gently scoop the whipped coffee into the cup of milk. The mixture should not be submerged.

The end result should look similar to whipped cream sitting on top of your cup of coffee.