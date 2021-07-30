Danny Meyer restaurants to require diners, staff prove COVID-19 vaccination status

New York City restaurateur and Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Danny Meyer, said that all of his restaurants will require employees and guests to be vaccinated.

All employees and new hires of Union Square Hospitality Group must be fully vaccinated starting Sept. 7 in order to protect the "overall health and safety of our teams, and to allow for business continuation," Meyer said.

At the same time, guests who dine inside at one of Union Square Hospitality Group's full-service restaurants will be required to show proof upon entry that they are fully vaccinated.

Union Square Hospitality Group has several restaurants in New York City and Washington, D.C. Some of its establishments including Tacocina, Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, The Modern, Blue Smoke and Union Square Cafe.

However, officials told FOX Busines that the policy does not apply to Shake Shack, which was founded by Meyer.

The policy comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel infections, raising concerns about the U.S. economic recovery. This has prompted some companies, like Union Square Hospitality Group, and governments to require vaccinations.

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our team members, our guests, and each and every member of our community," Union Square Hospitality Group's website reads. "To keep all of us safe, we have implemented new health and safety protocols that go above and beyond our already strict standards."

Customers will be required to being either a CLEAR Health Pass, physical COVID-19 vaccine card, New York State Excelsior Pass, relevant state-provided vaccine pass, or a photo of their vaccination card when they arrive at the restaurant.

