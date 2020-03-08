Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Stay off cruise ships, airplanes amid coronavirus outbreak, health official warns high-risk travelers

There are 400 cases of coronavirus in at least 25 states

By FOXBusiness
Coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joins Chris Wallace on 'Fox News Sunday.'video

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans with underlying health conditions against boarding cruise ships and airplanes as the number of coronavirus cases across the world grows.

"If you are an individual that has an underlying condition right now, not wait, you should start to distance yourself from the risk: crowds, getting on a long plane trip and, above all, don’t get on a cruise ship," Fauci said on "Fox News Sunday."

The virus outbreak is impacting the cruise industry, especially after many passengers and crew members have been quarantined on ships.

Fauci also denied a Saturday report by The Associated Press that the White House wouldn't let health officials recommend that elderly and physically fragile Americans stay off airplanes.

In this image from video, provided by the California National Guard, a helicopter carrying airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing flies over the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California Thursday. (California National Guard via AP)

"No one overruled anyone about saying this, so let me say it loud and clear," he said. "The CDC has a health alert. The State Department has more of a travel alert."

There are 400 cases of coronavirus in at least 25 states. At least 19 Americans have died.

Fauci cautioned that the beginning-stage vaccines making headlines will not be ready for at least a year.

"The answer is not going to be a vaccine," he said. "If in fact we go into a cycle where we come back next year, then we likely would have an opportunity for a vaccine."

