Coronavirus travel restrictions: What to know if you're flying home

The U.S. government has issued new guidelines for Americans as countries around the world crack down on international travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Department on Thursday issued a Level 4 travel advisory urging Americans not to travel abroad under any circumstances and to return home if they are already abroad, unless they plan to remain overseas.

"There's a number of measures being put in place around the world — quarantine measures — and we want to make sure Americans are aware of that," acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Friday.

"We continue to enforce the travel restrictions that we have on 30 different countries now, so we have a number of individual flights coming back from those countries, Americans coming back from those countries. We medically screen them and ask them a number of questions as they land here in the U.S.," he added.

The DHS on Tuesday sent out a number of international travel tips for Americans trying to return from foreign countries, including:

Make arrangements at one of 13 open U.S. airports including BOS, ORD, DFW, DTW, HNL, ATL, JFK, LAX, MIA, EWR, SFO, SEA and IAD.

Be prepared for an "enhanced medical review" by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol upon arrival.

Be prepared to enter a 14-day quarantine after your arrival in the U.S.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, be prepared to be referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upon arrival in the U.S.

Advise family and friends who were also traveling to enter a 14-day quarantine.

Foreign nationals traveling in China, Iran and across Europe have been banned from entering the U.S., but U.S. citizens and family members in those countries may return home and enter a 14-day quarantine period.

The State Department said U.S. citizens who are traveling abroad in countries where commercial flights are available "should arrange for immediate return to the United States." The agency added that U.S. citizens should "avoid" all international travel.

President Trump is expected on Friday to announce more travel restrictions between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

"We are also taking a look at our neighbors to the north and the south," Wolf said. "The president announced earlier this week that we are limiting non-essential travel across our land border with Canada. We are also taking a look at what we can do on the southern borders, as well, with our partners in Mexico."

"This is not about closing the border. This is about keeping the border open and making sure that trade and commerce and economic activity continues," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.