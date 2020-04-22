Texas reopening state parks, retail so people can 'continue their livelihoods': Gov. Abbott

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed his plan to make his state one of the first to get back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

"Texans love to work," Abbott told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. "They need to continue their livelihoods. So there's an urgency to get back to work. We will provide that pathway in a very safe way to make sure we will open as many doors to businesses as possible while also maintaining the safety of the people of the great state of Texas."

While schools in Texas will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, state parks have reopened and retail stores can reopen on Friday. However, severe restrictions will be in place – residents must wear masks and keep six feet apart at parks, and stores must operate on "retail to go" or delivery models.

Texas has reported more than 20,000 coronavirus cases.

"As we step forward in making decisions, all the different types of businesses that we will open, we are doing it working with a team of four doctors, including a former FDA commissioner under President George W. Bush," Abbott said. "We are going to do this strategically."

A group of Texans gathered in Austin to protest business closures on Saturday. Chants of "Fire Fauci" could be heard at the rally that drew about 300 people on Saturday, according to the Austin Statesman-Reporter.

Abbott first issued an order telling Texans to stay at home starting April 1, but he never accepted that it was a stay-at-home lockdown like those adopted by many other states.

