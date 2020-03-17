Coronavirus travel ban prevents ultra-wealthy from leaving on private jets

The world’s ultra-rich looking to escape coronavirus hot spots are being turned away from private jet companies despite offering vasts sums of money to secure a seat.

Recently, requests for international flights on private jets have skyrocketed, with some clients even offering upward of $150,000 in hopes of claiming a spot, BNN Bloomberg reported.

Private jet companies are being forced to turn away clients due to the travel restrictions imposed by governments to try to contain the spread of the virus, which has taken a foothold in countries around the world.

Despite the surge in bookings, the private jet industry is also impacted by the same travel restrictions as major airlines.

“Rules are changing every half an hour,” Kanika Tekriwal, founder of New Delhi-based JetSetGo, said in an interview Monday with the outlet. “No one knows who’s changing what, some countries are suddenly not allowing pilots of some countries, some countries are not allowing aircraft of some countries.”

Nearly 90 percent of scheduled bookings with Tekriwal’s company, which has a fleet of 28 planes, have been canceled, the outlet reported.

Rajan Mehra, who runs Club One Air, told the outlet the business aviation company, which oversees a fleet of 10 planes, has seen travel decline as much as 70 percent.

“Tourism is practically frozen for the time being and corporates are not traveling at all unless they have to," Mehra told the outlet.

Despite this, the company shared on Twitter that it was still working to get clients to their intended destinations.

Recently, one of JetSetGo’s clients, reportedly an Indian tycoon, tried to book a flight for their family to New Delhi from London, Tekriwal told the outlet, declining to identify the person due to client confidentiality.

However, due to a travel suspension in a stopover country, the tycoon is now stranded in the U.K. The suspension came just a half an hour before the plane was scheduled to depart, BNN Bloomberg reported.

India banned flights from Europe and the U.K. and even extended the ban to include Indian passport holders in the U.K., Turkey and throughout all of Europe till the end of March, the Economic Times reported. The restriction is slated to take effect Wednesday.

These travel restrictions could push most of the world’s airlines into bankruptcy by the end of May, according to predictions by CAPA Centre for Aviation.

The global outbreak of COVID-19, now deemed a pandemic, has inflected more than 185,000 people worldwide and killed more than 7,300, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

JetSetGo and Club Air One did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

