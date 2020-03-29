Small businesses shuttered by coronavirus can turn to these state-by-state resources

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Small businesses across the country are being forced to shutter and even lay off employees as the coronavirus pandemic causes all but the most essential businesses to close.

Cities and states, as well as the federal government, are offering relief to these employers. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday the small business relief included in the massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package could keep 50 percent of Americans at work.

The largest relief bill in recent memory includes more than $370 billion in funding for small businesses.

Here's how cities and states hit hardest by the pandemic are responding.

New York City

New York City, which is considered a virus hot zone with more than 33,000 cases, has launched the NYC Small Business Continuity Loan Program.

The program provides interest-free loans up to $75,000 for New York City businesses with fewer than 100 employees "that can demonstrate at least a 25% decrease in revenue as a result" of coronavirus.

California

Small businesses in California can obtain loans through the California Capital Access Program, or CalCAP. Since early March, CalCAP has been allowing supplemental contributions for credit enhancements for loans if the businesses can prove they are directly affected by the pandemic. CalCAP for Small Business applies to firms with fewer than 500 full-time employees.

Some California businesses are also expected to seek help from the Small Business Administration's Disaster Loan Program. The program has a section known as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which can help qualified small businesses.

In order to qualify for such a loan, a business must prove substantial economic injury – that it is unable to pay its ordinary and necessary operating expenses. The point of the loan is to help a business ride out a disaster period until normal operations can resume. It applies to situations where there is no physical damage.

California exceeds 5,600 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Louisiana

Louisiana small businesses have access to SBA disaster funds as of last week after the state's disaster declaration. The state has the third-highest number of deaths with 151. Its total cases number 3,315.

Washington state

Small businesses in Washington state, regardless of county, can apply for SBA disaster loans as of late March.

There are 4,319 confirmed cases in Washington state and 189 deaths. In King County, home to Seattle, there are 2,077 confirmed cases and 136 deaths, according to the latest research from Johns Hopkins University.

In addition, the City of Seattle Small Business Stabilization Fund is an emergency fund that provides working grants of up to $10,000 to qualifying small businesses. Business owners must have income that is less than or equal to 80 percent of the area median income, five employees or less, a physical establishment and must be able to prove loss of income due to the pandemic.

