Mnuchin: Small business relief in coronavirus stimulus bill could keep half of Americans at work

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday the small business relief included in the massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package could keep 50 percent of Americans at work.

A key piece of the largest relief bill in recent memory is the nearly $350 billion in funding for small businesses. Businesses with fewer than 500 employees are eligible for the loans, which can be used for payroll and other expenses, like insurance premiums.

"As long as you hire those people, your loan will be forgiven," Mnuchin said. "This keeps 50 percent of American workers at work."

