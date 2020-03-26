UnitedHealth begins rollout of coronavirus self-swab testing in hard-hit Seattle

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

UnitedHealth Group rolled out a self-swab coronavirus test in Seattle on Monday and hopes to roll it out to more states as soon as possible.

Self-administered tests can spare health care workers, who normally administer such tests, from germs spread by a patient's cough or sneeze.

WHO IS SURGEON GENERAL JEROME ADAMS?

UnitedHealth released details of its 500-patient study that found self-swab tests to be as accurate as physician-administered tests on Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED 241.36 +6.87 +2.93%

"We know that broad, rapid and accurate testing is essential to addressing the COVID-19 crisis, yet the current clinician-administered process significantly limits testing capacity, puts frontline health care workers at risk of COVID-19 exposure, and is unpleasant for patients," lead researcher Dr. Yuan-Po Tu said.

The findings prompted the Food and Drug Administration to update its guidance on self-collection earlier this week.

"Based on available data, FDA believes that, for symptomatic patients, nasal swabs could be used that access just the front of the nose rather than the depth of the nasal cavity," the FDA wrote on its website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Washington state has already recorded at least 133 virus deaths, second only to New York with more than 366 deaths.

The U.S. is ramping up testing in hopes of fighting the deadly virus after fumbling its testing rollout.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE