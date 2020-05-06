Coronavirus relief auction features HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines

“Fixer Upper” fans can bid to spend a weekend with HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines for a good cause.

Fans of the home makeover show can bid on a trip to Waco, Texas to stay at one of the Gaines’ Magnolia vacation rental properties and meet the husband-and-wife team in their hometown.

The current bid is set at $11,000 and proceeds will go to Union Square Hospitality Group’s employee relief fund to benefit restaurant workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant group’s second auction runs through Thursday and also includes a private VIP tour of Magnolia Market Silos; a reserved table for lunch at the duo’s restaurant, Magnolia Table, which typically has wait times of more than three hours; a shopping spree at Magnolia Market, roundtrip airfare and plenty of goodies -- like a signed copy of Joanna’s book “Homebody.”

The auction winner can redeem the trip through December 2021.

Union Square Hospitality’s auction also features a number of other star-studded items, including a Zoom cocktail session with its CEO Danny Meyer and Food Network host Ina Garten ($3,600) and a weekend in Copenhagen with the team from René Redzepi’s two-Michelin-starred Noma restaurant ($18,000).

The fund has raised $79,511 with a goal to reach $100,000 when the online auction closes on Thursday at 9 p.m.

