Coronavirus prompts JetBlue to offer 100,000 health care workers free flights

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

JetBlue is offering free roundtrip flights to frontline health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the airline announced its JetBlue Healthcare Hero, an initiative that will aim to give 100,000 medical professionals roundtrip flight certificates for future travel.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PREPS CORONAVIRUS REBOUND BY TARGETING BUSINESS TRAVELERS

To kick off the program, JetBlue will donate pairs of flight certificates for 10,000 health care workers at the Mount Sinai Health System, including their Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island campuses. It will also provide the certificates to NYC Health + Hospitals.

CORONAVIRUS OXYGEN LEVELS TESTED BEFORE BLADE HELICOPTER BOARDING

JetBlue wants its customers to thank the health care workers they know by nominating them for a chance to get one of the free flights. Nominations can be made through May 15.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The company will also salute medical employees and first responders with a low altitude flyover tomorrow in New York City on Thursday at 7 p.m. The performance will include JetBlue’s three New York-themed special liveries honoring the Fire Department of New York and the New York Police Department, according to the statement.

JetBlue earlier this week joined other carriers in requiring customers to wear a face covering when traveling. The move follows a previous mandate for staff to wear face coverings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS