Amid coronavirus, Aruba invites Americans to relocate visa-free for 3 months

Aruba, Jamaica, ooh, I wanna take ya.

Officials in Aruba are inviting weary Americans to relocate visa-free for three months and work remotely (or not) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aruba Tourism Authority launched the “One Happy Workation” program this week, inviting anyone with a valid U.S. passport to relocate to the Caribbean isle for 90 days.

Those ready to swap the office chair for a beach chair can transition stress-free with discounted rates for long-term stays across “some of Aruba’s finest hotels and resorts,” a spokesperson for the tourism bureau told FOX Business on Thursday.

Depending on where guests choose to stay, perks of the program may include complimentary WiFi, all-inclusive dining options and access to special experiences to truly "live like a local," according to One Happy Workation.

The minimum stay is one week, the tourism authority said. Better yet, actually working is “not mandatory,” as visitors are welcomed to spend their stay as they please.

For those nevertheless committed to getting the job done remotely, officials specified that program participants cannot be employed by an Aruban company or individual, which would require a work or business permit.

“We recently conducted a survey that showed 61% of Americans said travel restrictions due to COVID-19 have made them feel even more ‘trapped at home.’ We recognize the desire to travel safely and have noticed a rising trend of visitors in Aruba extending their stays, so we knew the appetite for longer trips was growing,” Sanju Luidens, CMO of Aruba Tourism Authority, said in a statement.

“With many Americans working remotely, we curated the best workation experiences and deals to make it easier to not only work from paradise, but also experience living like a local,” Luidens continued. “With Aruba’s perfect location under the hurricane belt, our ‘One happy island’ comes with peace of mind that sunny, warm weather is practically guaranteed.”

The island of Aruba follows Barbados and Bermuda with the daydream-worthy, incentivized pitch inviting remote workers to relocate for the long term as the coronavirus health crisis continues.

More information about the program is available at the One Happy Workation website.