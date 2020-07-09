Barbados plans to offer 12-month stay incentive for remote workers

If you're going to work from home, why not make "home" a little more luxurious?

As more people are working remotely, the concept of going on vacation is changing. Workers can now take a longer trip somewhere exotic, but still perform their work functions.

The British Commonwealth nation of Barbados is hoping to use this situation to attract visitors, according to a release from the government. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, short-term travel has become more difficult, making it harder for tourists to take a quick trip to destinations like Barbados.

The government is working on introducing a concept known as the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp, which would allow visitors to come to the country and work remotely for a full year.

Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley spoke about the program at the reopening of Primo Bar and Bistro in Christ Church earlier this month, saying, "You don't need to work in Europe, or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple of months at a time; go back and come back. But in order for those things to truly resonate, what does it mean? It means that what we offer has to be world-class and what we continue to offer is world-class."

"The Government is committed to working with you on the promotion of new concepts like the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp," Mottley said, "being able to open our borders to persons traveling and making it as hospitable as ever for all of us, and making it available for Barbadians from every walk of life to believe that for special occasions, or just for so, that they can come out and be a part of this wonderful exercise."

Details on the visa are still being finalized, Insider reports.

