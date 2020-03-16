Coronavirus overwhelms New York’s unemployment system

New York’s unemployment website crashed several times on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic has put tens of thousands of people out of work across the state, according to the New York Daily News.

Workers suddenly found themselves out of work after Gov. Cuomo said all of the state’s restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms and casinos would close by 8 p.m. Monday to contain the outbreak.

The Department of Labor was then flooded with applications for unemployment benefits.

Applications are accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

NYC TO CLOSE NIGHTCLUBS, THEATERS, LIMIT RESTAURANTS TO TAKE-OUT AND DELIVERY

DOL spokeswoman Deanna Cohen, told the paper, the department saw a “spike in volume comparable to post 9/11.”

More than 700 staffers are assigned to handle the high demand.

The DOL on Sunday waived a seven-day waiting period on unemployment benefits for people out of work due to coronavirus.