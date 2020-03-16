Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak prompts Fiat Chrysler to idle most Europe plants

Businesses large and small taking hit from nationwide lockdowns to contain COVID-19

Associated Press
close
Former Chrysler CEO Bob Nardelli on rolling back EPA regulations on the auto industry and the potential impact of the coronavirus on earnings. video

Coronavirus will pressure auto supply chains: Bob Nardelli

Former Chrysler CEO Bob Nardelli on rolling back EPA regulations on the auto industry and the potential impact of the coronavirus on earnings.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is suspending production across most of its European plants through March 27 as businesses large and small take a hit from nationwide lockdowns to contain the virus outbreak.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FCAUFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.7.79-2.25-22.38%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Italian-American carmaker said Monday it is closing six plants in Italy that make cars under the Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati nameplates as well as a plant in Serbia that makes the Fiat 500L and one in Poland that makes the Fiat 500.

THE LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

The production suspension was taken beyond measures already undertaken to sanitize work and rest areas, create greater distance between workers and facilitate remote working, which is now available to employees across the globe.

GUN SALES SURGE AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN US